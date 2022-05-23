Megan Thee Stallion discusses “unspoken bond” with Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion has explained her “unspoken bond” with recent collaborator Dua Lipa.

Speaking to Vogue as part of a feature on the UK artist, Megan that she didn’t know how well she would gel with Lipa prior to their teaming up for ‘Sweetest Pie’ back in March.

“When somebody is so gorgeous and established, you don’t know what to expect,” she explained. “A lot of ladies can be divas. But Dua is just so nice. She felt like a familiar spirit. We have an unspoken bond, it’s not even anything we need to discuss.

Advertisement

“Sometimes people get the wrong idea about me, too. But once you meet me, you’re like, ‘Oh! This is my homegirl.'”

Megan first expressed her desire to record a track with the ‘New Rules’ star last year, saying she was “so fire” back in June 2021. In her Instagram Stories, Lipa responded: “I love you @TheeStallion LET’S GET IT!!!!”

Dua’s friend and co-songwriter, Clarence Coffee Jr., also said that Lipa wrote her part of the track in under an hour.

“I wish more people could see how she is as an artist in a room,” he praised. “She has incredible ideas, she’s a great lyricist, and she’s a beast with melodies.”

Both artists have offered updates on their next records this month, with Meg reconfirming that her new album – the official follow-up to her 2020 debut, ‘Good News’ – is nearing completion, revealing that she’s now “95 per cent done” (May 18).

Advertisement

Lipa, meanwhile, shared more details about her upcoming third album, saying the record is “about understanding what I want” (May 11).