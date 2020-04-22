Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she has been working on a new album while under the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The Texas rapper, who released her debut mixtape ‘Fever’ in 2019, is currently self-isolating at a property in Los Angeles.

On Monday evening (April 20), she appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon via video call for the programme’s ‘At Home’ segment. During the chat, Megan said that she had recently “been recording” new material after getting “stuck” in LA.

“That’s the best thing about quarantine,” she explained to Fallon. “I would have been working on it anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now. I’ve just been writing and we set up a little studio in here.”

The rapper went on to say that she is “going to have new music for when we can go back outside”.

Later, the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ artist was asked about her lyric-writing method. “A lot of the times I will play the beat and I’ll start freestyling,” she explained, “and then when something cool comes out I’m like, ‘Yeah! Let’s keep that’.”

Megan revealed that she kicks everyone out of the room when she’s working on a song. “I don’t want anybody hearing the process,” she said. You can watch the full interview above.

This comes after Megan Thee Stallion dropped her latest EP, ‘Suga’, last month.

Meanwhile, Megan has been given permission to take her former record label to trial. The lawsuit, which was filed in early March, alleged that she had only been paid $15,000 by 1501 Certified Entertainment, despite generating an estimated $7 million through downloads and streams.