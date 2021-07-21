Megan Thee Stallion hid rap aspirations from her mum as a teenager

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she hid her aspirations to be a rapper from her mother while she was a teenager.

The Houston native’s mother, who was also a rapper, passed away from cancer in 2019. Megan has discussed how she wanted to be “perfect” for her in her teens.

“My mom was a rapper. She didn’t know I wanted to be a rapper, but I would literally watch her in the studio all day,” Megan told Tyra Banks as part of her new cover feature as Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue.

“I’m like, ‘This lady is everything.’ I didn’t want to tell her that I could rap until I was eighteen. I wanted to be perfect to her.”

Megan added that when she was around 20 years old she realised she had to come clean about her aspirations as a rapper. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve probably held this secret in long enough,'” she said. “I started going to the studio by myself…I didn’t want [my mom] to shut me down. I didn’t want her to say, ‘You’re not serious about this.'”

Of the conversation she had, Megan said: “I was like, ‘Okay, Mama. Don’t whoop me, but I’m about to curse, okay?’ So, I started going off and I’m cursing.”

Upon the reveal of her Sports Illustrated cover Megan celebrated becoming the first rapper to cover the lauded Swimsuit issue.

“I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life,” she said, adding: “It means the world to me to be on this cover.”