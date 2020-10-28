Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she is close to completing her debut album.

Speaking to fans via Twitter the rapper said she was “waiting on two more features then I’m done,” and hinted that ‘City Girls’ will be on the record.

Megan also shared a clip of her freestyling in the studio, which you can view below.

Her album follows three EPs and one mixtape since 2017. Speaking to NME about it earlier this year, the rapper said: “I feel like I had been through so much; I was just finally ready to commit to the process.

Waiting on 2 more features then I’m done 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/mdFSBTh0BN — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 28, 2020

I think ima drop these up until my album drop 😛😛🔥🔥🔥🔥 REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT pic.twitter.com/9BP5x9EKO0 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 27, 2020

“When I’m by myself, that’s when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard – just visualise it with me.”

Meanwhile, the rapper picked up three awards at the 15th annual Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards last night (October 27), including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for her ‘Savage (Remix)’ with Beyoncé and Hustler of the Year.

Earlier this year, Megan teamed up with Cardi B for the chart-topping single ‘WAP’, which drew backlash from right-wing politicians and commentators. She said she was “really taken back” by their response, asking: “Why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying don’t listen to it. Tune out, cos I didn’t ask you to tune in.”

She also recently branded Tory Lanez as “genuinely crazy” after he insisted that he’s still friends with Megan despite being accused of shooting the rapper in the foot after a party earlier this year.