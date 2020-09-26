Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer claims Tory Lanez’s team launched “smear campaign” over shooting allegations

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer has claimed Tory Lanez’s team have launched a “smear campaign” against the rapper after she accused him of shooting her.

Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after an incident took place in Los Angeles on July 12 that left Megan with gunshot wounds in her foot, requiring surgery.

In August, Megan claimed on Instagram that it was the Canadian rapper who had shot her. In a surprise-release album called ‘DAYSTAR’, which arrived earlier today (September 25), Lanez said Megan and her team were “trying to frame me for a shooting”.

In a statement given to Variety, Megan’s attorney claimed Lanez’s representatives had since launched a “smear campaign” in an effort to discredit the star’s claims. “We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative about the events that occurred on July the 12,” said Alex Spiro. “A smear campaign can’t change the truth.”

One email cited to be part of the campaign linked to a video of a man who claimed to be Lanez’s former bodyguard. In the clip, which has since been removed from YouTube, the man claimed he had never seen Lanez be violent towards women.

Another email shared by TMZ alleged Megan’s management company Roc Nation had influenced the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against Lanez, saying he went on “menacing attack” at a club in Miami. Roc Nation have denied the claims.

Representatives for Lanez declined to comment when contacted by NME.

According to reports earlier this month, Lanez allegedly sent Megan an apology text following the incident. TMZ claimed to have obtained a text he sent her 15 hours after the alleged shooting in which he apologised “from the bottom of my heart”.