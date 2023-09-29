Megan Thee Stallion “will never stop screaming” about performing with Beyoncé

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed how happy she still feels after performing ‘Savage (Remix)’ with Beyoncé on the ‘Reinassance’ tour.

Last weekend (September 23 and 24), the iconic ‘Renaissance’ tour stopped in Houston, the birthplace of both Queen Bey and the ‘Hot Girl Coach’. At the show, the pop juggernaut invited Thee Stallion out to perform their Number One 2020 track together, surprising the crowd.

In one of her now-trademark TikToks, which are comically fast-paced, the Houston Hottie let it be known how it was like to finally perform with her “idol.”

“Y’all, I’ll never shut the fuck up because I performed with Beyoncé,” she screamed excitedly in the background of her mini-vlog, showing her taking photos in the military-inspired catsuit she wore on stage.

@theestallion Yall ive been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved BEYONCE my WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME! I love you BEY 💙💙💙 thank you for everything ♬ original sound – Megan Thee Stallion

Then the video cuts to various clips of Megan crying before her performance, on stage with Bey and other funny clips of her weekend. “Y’all don’t know how many times I cried this weekend. Y’all don’t understand — Beyoncé is my idol like I genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole fucking heart,” she breathlessly enthused.

She continued: “I got on this camo because I will fucking go to war behind Beyoncé. She was like ‘Shake that, queen. Look at how that thing moving. The thang is thangin’, cousin.’ Me and my momma are such huge fans of Beyoncé. My whole life, I was like, ‘I wanna be the rap Beyoncé,’ and to get the opportunity to go onstage with the woman that I love, the woman that it is the woman of all womens… I was up with Beyoncé, y’all got me fucking up!”

Thee Stallion continued to express her love for Beyoncé in the video’s caption: “Y’all I have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol. I will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved [Beyoncé] MY WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you … Thank you, thank you, thank you for everything.”

You can watch the two Houston superstars perform below.

FULL VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion joins Beyoncé on stage in Houston for their debut live performance of “Savage Remix.” 🔥 #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Q5HZ6Bz7j9 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 24, 2023

The highly acclaimed ‘Renaissance’ world tour is set to end this Sunday (October 1) at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, concluding approximately four months of viral and historical moments. Fans can see if there are any available tickets left here.

When the tour stopped in London, NME rated Beyoncé’s performance four out of five stars: “It’s refreshing to witness the playfulness that runs through the whole show; nobody could possibly deny that Beyoncé is one of music’s most talented titans, but there’s now a lightness to her performance which offers up something new.”

In other news, Megan Thee Stallion released her first single of the year, ‘Bongos’, alongside Cardi B. Both performed their new Latin-inspired song together at this year’s MTV VMAs.

Yesterday (September 27), she also featured in a PSA for Seize the Awkward, the American public service campaign created by the Ad Council, the Jed Foundation (JED) and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

This comes a year after Thee Stallion launched BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com, her own mental health resource centre for both the Black community and LGBTQ+ people of colour.