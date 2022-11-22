Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of Festival X appearances

Festival X organisers have announced that headliner Megan Thee Stallion will no longer perform at this year’s edition, which is scheduled to kick off this weekend in Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Megan Thee Stallion will not be able to travel to Australia to perform at Festival X,” reads a statement shared by the organisers today (November 23). “Whilst our goal is to present the best experience for fans, despite our best efforts, it will not be possible to find a replacement at such short notice.”

Ticketholders are advised that if they “have any concerns” they should visit Moshtix Customer Service to register an enquiry before 5PM this Friday (November 25).

Festival X’s 2022 run will begin this Saturday (November 26) at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, before continuing to Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast the following day (November 27). The tour will continue to Adelaide’s Bonython Park on December 2, heading to Sydney Showground the following day (December 3) and wrapping up at Perth’s Claremont Showground on December 4.

The line-up is now headlined by Calvin Harris, with the likes of Don Toliver, Boys Noize, Luude, Nina Kraviz, Anna Lunoe, Green Velevet, John Summit, Marlo, Babyface Mal and more also still on the bill. Megan Thee Stallion is yet to comment on the cancellation of her planned appearances.

Festival X debuted in 2019, with shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. The line-up featured Harris headlining, alongside the likes of Juice WRLD and Lil Pump. The festival did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.