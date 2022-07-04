Megan Thee Stallion reacts to Adele doing viral ‘Under The Bridge’ dance

Megan Thee Stallion has reacted to a clip of Adele performing part of the viral dance to the ‘Body Under The Bridge’ mashup.

Over the weekend, Adele played two shows as part of BST Hyde Park – her first public concerts in five years. During both shows on July 1 and 2, she performed a number of classics in a two-hour set, including ‘Hello’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’ and ‘Rumour Has It’, as well as ‘Easy On Me’ and ‘Oh My God’ from her latest album ’30’.

While performing her ’25’ song ‘Water Under The Bridge’, she appeared to make reference to a mashup of the song and Megan Thee Stallion’s choreography for ‘Body’ at the American Music Awards, which went viral last year.

At the time, this led to a popular TikTok trend where users filmed themselves doing Megan Thee Stallion’s choreography to Adele’s song.

Megan Thee Stallion has since reacted to the clip on her Instagram, writing in a story caption, “Hot Girl Adele”.

Megan @TheeStallion reacts to @Adele doing her choreography from the viral “Body Under The Bridge” mashup: “Hot Girl Adele 😍😂” pic.twitter.com/dulXN4xPxW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2022

Adele’s shows were announced last October, and were intended to follow a 12-week residency in Las Vegas. However, that was postponed due to “delivery delays and COVID”.

They two gigs held an estimated 65,000 people each, with support acts playing throughout the day. They featured an all-female bill, comprising Kacey Musgraves, Nilüfer Yanya, Gabrielle, Mahalia, Self Esteem, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion recently performed her first-ever Glastonbury set on The Other stage, where she spoke out against Roe v Wade: the Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion laws.

She said that “I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t call out these stupid men” before “on the record” stating that “the motherfucking hot girls and hot boys do not support this bullshit”, leading the crowd chants of “my body, my rules”.