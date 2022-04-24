Megan Thee Stallion recalls being shot in new TV interview: “I was really scared”

Megan Thee Stallion has recalled the night she was shot in a preview of a new TV interview, saying she was “really scared” during the incident.

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, gave her first TV interview about the shooting to CBS’ Gayle King. The full conversation will air in full on the TV station tomorrow (April 25).

The preview begins with the star explaining the context behind the incident, saying it started with “an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go”. “But that’s normal friend stuff,” she added. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time.”

Pete continued: “I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it was like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy. So I get out of the car and everything happens so fast. All I hear is this man screaming and he said, ‘Dance bitch’ and he started shooting. I was just like, ‘Oh my god’. He shot a couple of times and I was so scared.”

Asked by King where the shooter was firing at her from, the rapper replied: “He was standing up over the window shooting. I didn’t even wanna move. I didn’t wanna move too quick cos I’m like, ‘Oh my god, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s like important, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot me and kill me’.”

“Were you scared for your life?” King asked, to which Pete responded: “I was really scared cos I had never been shot at before.” Watch the clip above now.

Pete has accused rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her during the July 2020 incident. Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He denies Pete’s allegations and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case is expected to go to trial on September 14, 2022. If convicted, Lanez could spend up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Earlier this month, he had his bail increased after it was judged that he had violated a protective order in the case. Under the terms of the order, Lanez is prohibited from contacting Pete or coming within 100 yards of her.

However, Judge David V. Herriford determined that some tweets Lanez had posted “seem to be clear messages” to Pete and added a new condition to the order that he is “not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media”.

Meanwhile, Pete released a new song called ‘Plan B’ last week (April 22). She had previously previewed it during her set at Coachella 2022’s first weekend (April 16) and said it was addressed “to whom the fuck it may concern”.