Megan Thee Stallion has issued a new statement about the incident in which she suffered gunshot wounds in her foot last week.

On July 12, Stallion told her Instagram followers that she was “incredibly grateful to be alive” after she was shot in an incident which saw Tory Lanez arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

Writing on Twitter yesterday (July 17), Stallion said: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own.

“It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

According to TMZ, Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson, was arrested in the early hours of July 12 after police were called to a residence in the Hollywood Hills.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that witnesses reported hearing people arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots.

As the car was searched, officers discovered a gun and Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle – a felony offence.

Writing on Instagram, Stallion later clarified what happened in the incident. She wrote: “I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

She continued: “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.

“I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Jail records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show that Lanez posted his $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05AM on Sunday.

He is now scheduled to appear in court in LA on October 13.

Speaking to NME earlier this month (July 3), Stallion said she considered the current wave of global Black Lives Matter protests to be “part two of the civil rights movement”.

The rapper has been vocal in her support of the anti-racism protests and has shared vital information on her social media accounts.

“Sometimes being a public figure, you don’t wanna say the wrong thing because you don’t want to be insensitive to people or get too opinionated,” she told NME during a new Big Read cover interview.

“But I will always say what I feel. I don’t speak on things that I don’t know about, and I won’t speak on things I don’t believe in.”