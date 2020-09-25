Megan Thee Stallion responds to right-wing ‘WAP’ backlash: “Why is this your focus right now?”

Megan Thee Stallion has responded after ‘WAP’ attracted the ire of right-wing politicians upon release.

The track, which saw her joining forces with Cardi B, attracted backlash from a mixture of Republican politicians and right-wing pundits including Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens who criticised its explicit content.

In a new interview with TIME, to mark her place on the TIME 100, Megan said she struggled to understand why the track had attracted more controversy than it deserved.

“When I saw all of the politicians in an uproar about mine and Cardi’s ‘WAP’, I was just really taken back,” she said.

“Like, why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying don’t listen to it. Tune out, ’cause I didn’t ask you to tune in.”

Opening up on her hopes for music in the future, she said she is excited because there’s “so many women in music right now”.

It was also announced earlier this week that Megan will be the first musical guest for the forthcoming season of Saturday Night Live.

The rapper will be playing the iconic show for the first time when it returns on October 3, with Chris Rock in place to host the episode.

Megan made the announcement on social media, saying the “hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL”.