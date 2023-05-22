Megan Thee Stallion reveals two new Madame Tussauds figures in LA and New York

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled two new Madame Tussauds wax figures for the Las Vegas and New York locations.

On Saturday (May 20), the Houston rapper took to her Instagram to share photos of her posing on a horse next to the figures.

Captioning the Instagram post, Megan wrote: “I honestly wanted to kiss myself. Hotties we are officially legendary go see me at @madametussaudsusa.” Check out the series of images below.

Megan Thee Stallion poses with her new wax figures at Madame Tussauds: pic.twitter.com/EDTNUM0LDe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 20, 2023

Some of Megan’s famous friends commented on the uncanny resemblance the figures have to the ‘Traumazine’ star. SZA wrote: “First slide I dead ass couldn’t tell which was a doll”; JT of the City Girls said: “I couldn’t tell which one was you! Both perfect dolls”; and Sheenseea added: “The category is body.”

Now available to view in Las Vegas, one figurine is dressed in a newsprint catsuit and matching cowboy hat that’s inspired by the photo shoot for Megan’s 2020 album, ‘Good News’. Whereas the wax figure in the New York branch – which will be available to see from June 1 – is dressed in a donated diamante bikini and matching cowboy hat, gauntlets and choker.

In a statement, the ‘WAP’ rapper said: “I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous? This is the moment! There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet. Like, who am I? Them!”

Matthew Clarkson, head of marketing at Madame Tussauds, commented: “Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style and star power, which serves as an inspiration to so many.”

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion teased her third studio album on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar party. When Entertainment Tonight asked about her new record, the 28-year-old responded: “Oh I am, new album, fuck y’all hoes, bye!”

Q: Are you working on any new music? Megan Thee Stallion: “Oh I am, new album, fuck y’all hoes, bye!” pic.twitter.com/zxCtbGHII9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

