Megan Thee Stallion say her record label is preventing release of new music

Megan Thee Stallion has claimed that her record label is preventing her from recording new music, after she asked to renegotiate sections of her contract.

Explaining the situation to fans in an Instagram live video, she explained how she had attempted to negotiate her deal with label 1501 after signing to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management.

“When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract. I was young, I think I was, like, 20,” she said.

“So when I got with Roc Nation [an entertainment and management company founded by Jay-Z], I got management, real management.

“I got real lawyers, and they were like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’ And I was like, ‘Oh that’s crazy, no I didn’t know.'”

The rapper didn’t specify what she objected to in the contract, but said her demands had severely affected her relationship with the label.

Megan @TheeStallion says her independent label 1501 Certified Entertainment won’t allow her to release new music after she attempted to renegotiate her contract. Fans are now rallying behind the rapper with the #FREEMEG & #FREETHEESTALLION hashtags. pic.twitter.com/2Vzayi01MU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2020



“As soon as I said I wanna renegotiate my contract, everything went left. It just went all bad,” she said.

“So now they’re telling a biatch she can’t drop no music. It’s really just, like, a greedy game.”

She also confirmed that she wasn’t trying to leave the label, but wanted a more favourable contract.

“I’m not a greedy person. I’m not a person that likes confrontation,” she said. “I’m nice and I’m real family-oriented.”

1501 co-founder Carl Crawford had previously referenced the situation and subtly criticised the star in a photo with music executive J. Prince posted on Instagram.

“At a time when loyalty is at an all time low it’s nice to be link with @jprincerespect who is steady teaching me how to move in this cutthroat industry. And I know that terrifies some especially the ones who double cross me✊ #Paybacksabitch #1501 #mobties,” he wrote.

Megan had previously used the hashtags #FREEMEG and #FREETHEESTALLION after a fan asked if new music was on th eway.

Responding to one fan who questioned if she had properly read the contract, Megan responded: “It’s not that I literally didn’t read it it’s that I didn’t understand some of the the verbiage at the time and now that I do I just wanted it corrected.”

In January, she joined up with Brooklyn band Phony Ppl for a song called ‘Fkn Around’. She also previously claimed to be busy at work with Pharrell Williams.