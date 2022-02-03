Megan Thee Stallion says performing ‘Butter’ remix with BTS live “felt so good”

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about her experience collaborating and performing with BTS.

The American hip-hop artist spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how her collaboration with BTS – a remix of their hit song ‘Butter’ – had come about, and what it was like performing the song live with the K-pop group at their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert in Los Angeles last year.

“I love BTS, and I was telling my manager, ‘I really want to do a song with BTS, I don’t know what I can do or what we’re going to do. What song we are going to sing?’”

Advertisement

Megan then revealed that the group had actually been the ones to reach out to her first for a project together, saying, “Around that the same time, they wound up reaching out to me and asking me to do the ‘Butter’ remix. So, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Thee hot girl coach @theestallion was already #ARMY before her collab with @BTS_twt and calls their live "Butter" performance one of her favorite moments ever. 💜 pic.twitter.com/BhKsBYxnAA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 2, 2022

She then touched on her experience performing the ‘Butter’ remix with the seven-piece live in Los Angeles at their ‘Permission To Dance’ concert last November. “Being able to perform with them, it felt so good, it was so much fun,” she said. “That was one of the performances of all time for me, that was the best because I had the most fun.”

Despite the fun she had, Megan did admit that it was an equally nerve-wracking experience. “I was really, really nervous. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe we’re all on this stage together, is everybody gonna like me?” Her worries were quickly put to rest, as she revealed that “everybody was so excited” to perform together for the first time.

“Shout out to BTS and the BTS ARMY (the group’s official fanbase), because you all show me so much love,” she concluded.

Advertisement

In other related BTS news, member Jimin recently shared his first update following his COVID-19 diagnosis and appendicitis surgery. “I’m sorry for making you worry,” wrote the star. “However, I think I will be able to get discharged soon,” he wrote in a Weverse post yesterday (February 2).