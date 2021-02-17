Megan Thee Stallion says she’s on track to get her university degree this year

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she is on track to graduate from university with a health administration degree this autumn.

Responding to a now-deleted tweet, the rapper said “Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility”, referring to the assisted-living facility she has previously said she hopes to open.

“They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree… SIKE,” she added.

Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe https://t.co/b6FmQVU2rh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree 😂😂😂 SIKE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

As People reports, Megan was studying health administration full-time at Texas Southern University as her rap career began to take off. She then began taking the course part-time and enrolling in online classes.

The rapper has previously explained how she plans to use the income from her music career to open an assisted-living facility. Speaking to People in 2020, she said she hopes to enlist the help of her classmates to run the facility.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’” she said.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, ‘Good News’, last year. NME gave the album four stars, with reviewer Kyann-Sian Williams writing that “the 25-year-old combines West Coast samples with the Southern sounds of her youth. The message: she’s staying sunny, despite her setbacks”.

Earlier this week, Megan celebrated her 26th birthday by releasing the ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’. Earlier this month she dropped ‘I’m A King’ with Bobby Sessions, featured on a remix of Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ along with Doja Cat, and released a music video for the ‘Good News’ track ‘Crybaby’.