Megan Thee Stallion shares details of upcoming new album ‘Good News’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared details on her upcoming new album, ‘Good News.’

Posting on Instagram this evening (November 12), Stallion announced that her new album would be arriving next week on November 20.

Stallion wrote: “Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!

“Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM ‘GOOD NEWS’ IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT.”

You can see the full post below:

Back in October, Stallion told fans that she was nearing the completion of her debut album.

Speaking to fans via Twitter the rapper said she was “waiting on two more features then I’m done,” and hinted that ‘City Girls’ will be on the record.

Her debut album follows three EPs and one mixtape since 2017. Speaking to NME about it earlier this year, the rapper said: “I feel like I had been through so much; I was just finally ready to commit to the process.

“When I’m by myself, that’s when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard – just visualise it with me.”

Meanwhile, the rapper picked up three awards at the 15th annual Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards last month (October 27), including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for her ‘Savage (Remix)’ with Beyoncé and Hustler of the Year.