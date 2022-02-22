Megan Thee Stallion launches new Snapchat series ‘Off Thee Leash’

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a new Snapchat series called Off Thee Leash.

The project sees the rapper interview her friends and their pets at her Hot Girl Ranch. Familiar faces include Nicole Richie, Normani, Rickey Thompson, Kway, Kelly Rowland, Bebe Rexha, Taraji P. Henson and Bretman Rock.

Watch the trailer here:

“It’s been a busy year for rap icon and dog mom, Megan Thee Stallion,” the official logline for Off Thee Leash reads.

“And now she’s getting some much deserved ‘time off’ at the Hot Girl Ranch, where her celebrity friends and their pets stop by to catch up, play games, and let loose.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is set to star in forthcoming A24 movie musical F*cking Identical Twins.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, F*cking Identical Twins will star Megan alongside the likes of Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally.

The film also stars its writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, while Borat director and Seinfeld writer Larry Charles is set to direct.

According to THR, F*cking Identical Twins follows “two business adversaries who realise they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again”.

Speaking about her role in the film, Megan told her Instagram followers: “HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS.

“I’m so excited I feel so blessed I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of shit I really have been quietly putting in this work and I just cant wait for the hotties to see everything.”