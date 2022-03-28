Megan Thee Stallion makes surprise Oscars appearance for ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance at the Oscars 2022 tonight (March 27) to help perform ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’.

Despite not being nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Hollywood awards show, the song was still given an airing at the event. It followed a performance by Sebastián Yatra of the film’s nominated song ‘Dos Oruguitas’.

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ was performed by members of the Encanto cast, including Adassa (who voiced Dolores), Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Mauro Castillo (Felix), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa) and Diane Guerrero (Isabela). During the rendition, Megan, Luis Fonsi and Becky G joined the actors to add their voices and some Oscars-themed lines to the track, while Sheila E appeared on percussion.

“Stars everywhere, I need to see Oscars / Zendaya over there,” Megan rapped at one point. “Oh no, we got three hosts / These women are the best / They killing all the jokes.”

Megan, Fonsi, G and E joined a roster of Oscars performers that also saw Beyoncé open the ceremony with a performance of ‘Be Alive’ from King Richard, and Billie Eilish and Finneas perform their Bond theme tune ‘No Time To Die’.

Elsewhere, Reba McEntire also performed her Four Good Days contribution, ‘Somehow You Know, which was written by Diane Warren.

Tonight at the Oscars 2022, awards have been handed out to West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose, Questlove for Summer Of Soul, The Long Goodbye and more. CODA’s Troy Kotsur has also made history as the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. You can keep up with all of the winners from the Oscars 2022 as they happen here.