Megan Thee Stallion talks ‘WAP’ with Hillary Clinton in new docuseries

"I admired the audacity and the kind of agency," Clinton told the rapper

By Charlotte Krol
Megan Thee Stallion and Hilary Clinton
Megan Thee Stallion; Hilary Clinton. CREDIT: Justin Sammer/Getty Images for Superbloom; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken to Hillary Clinton about the song ‘WAP‘ in the latter’s new docuseries Gutsy.

The rapper, who featured on the 2020 Cardi B song that celebrates female sexuality, said to the former US politician that her life’s mission is to “make sure that I am unapologetically me” and that’s why she was happy to make such an explicit statement in the collaboration.

In preview clips shared to promote the show that premiered on Friday (September 9),  Clinton admits that she only was introduced to Megan’s music via ‘WAP’.

Speaking with People ahead of the series debut, Clinton said that her initial reaction to the song was admiration.

“I didn’t know what to think, because I’m of a much different generation, but I admired the audacity and the kind of agency that both of those young women were exhibiting, ‘Here I am. Here’s what I want to say, and either like it or not.’ I did respond to that,” she said.

In a clip Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, with whom she co-hosts the series, said: “It’s great to see women be so kind of fierce.”

Elsewhere, in another preview clip Megan can also be heard discussing how people jump on a “bandwagon” when they see others “attacking a woman”, but said that her haters will get worn down before she does.

In other episodes of Gutsy, Clinton and her daughter speak with Kim Kardashian, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Dr. Jane Goodall and others.

Meanwhile, Megan has shared a new video for her ‘Traumazine’ track ‘Ungrateful’.

