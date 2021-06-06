Megan Thee Stallion has teased her return with a futuristic, sci-fi indebted teaser video – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The Houston rapper released her debut album ‘Good News’ last year and has since contributed Bobby Sessions collaboration ‘I’m A King’ to the soundtrack of Coming 2 America, as well as tracks with Maroon 5 and Lil Baby.

Megan looks to be gearing up for a new release that seems centred around her alter-ego Tina Snow. That name formed the title of her second EP, which was released in 2018. In an interview on The Zach Sang Show last year, she explained the character was “the side of me that’s a little more gangster – she’s just foot down, fuck y’all”.

In the video, which was shared on the rapper’s social media accounts earlier today (June 6), Megan is seen hooked up to breathing apparatus in a futuristic pod. At first, we see her in a newspaper print outfit, similar to the design of ‘Good News’’s sleeve.

TINA SNOW IS BACK ❄️ pic.twitter.com/lPfodxECby — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 6, 2021

Later, she appears in a white bodysuit with cut out sides, hinting at the start of a new era. In between, a screen shows her body, mental health, confidence, bars, knees, and Tina Snow levels recovering until they hit 100 per cent. Watch the clip above now.

In April, Megan said she would be taking a hiatus from music, sharing imagery similar to that in the new teaser to make the announcement. “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging!” one post read. “Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle <Meg> has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.” At the end of the new video, the rapper opens her eyes, suggesting her break is now over.

Meanwhile, last month the star announced a new online reality show called Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion. The unscripted project is part of the expanded Snapchat Originals series from Snap Inc.

Megan will also perform at this year’s Wireless Festival, which will take place in London in September. She will be joined on the bill by headliners Future, Skepta and Migos, as well as the likes of Meek Mill and AJ Tracey.