Megan Thee Stallion teases ‘Stranger Things’ role

Megan Thee Stallion has hinted that she might be involved in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Taking to Instagram, Stallion shared a series of photos that included her in front of a green screen holding Stranger Things-branded cue cards while another image saw her sitting in a Netflix-branded director’s chair.

Megan Thee Stallion also made a point to show off her black widow nail art. The same spiders were present throughout the fourth season of Stranger Things as Henry Creel (who would go on to become the villainous Vecna) found a kinship with the eight-legged creatures.

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion has appeared in Good Girls and P-Valley as well as a scene-stealing cameo in Marvel’s She-Hulk that saw her twerking alongside Tatiana Maslany’s reluctant superhero.

However Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have previously said season five might not feature any new characters.

“Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative,” said Ross. “But every time we do that, we’re nervous because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”

Previously, the Duffer brothers told NME that the end of season five had already been decided. “We do have an end,” Matt said. “I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end. It’s just one of those things that you come up with, and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.’”

While Stranger Things is set to end with season five, The Duffer Brothers are already working on a live-action spin-off based on an original idea, which they recently described as being “1000 per cent different” to the main series as well as a stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, directed and produced by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Reader) alongside producer Sonia Friedman (The Book Of Mormon, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child).