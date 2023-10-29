Megan Thee Stallion unveils details of new single, ‘Cobra’

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled details of her new single, ‘Cobra’, which will be released next week.

Megan unveiled details of the new song this Friday (October 27) and it’s the first single since the lawsuit against her former record label was settled.

The rapper had finally parted ways with former label 1501 Certified Entertainment this month, who she was engaged with in a lengthy legal battle lasting four years. As a result, she also announced her new album would be completely self-funded: “The budget is coming from me, motherfucking Hot Girl Productions.”

According to a press release, ‘Cobra’ will be “the first single released on Hot Girl Productions, Megan’s independent music and entertainment entity.”

Alongside the news about the forthcoming single, Megan posted the single artwork. The new song will arrive on November 3 – check out the announcement here:

It comes after she hinted at the release of the single over the last month. On October 12, the Houston rapper posted a mysterious trio of images on Instagram spelling out the words ‘Act One’, with a red snake biting its own tail.

Two days later, the musician posted a photo of herself posing with a snake emoji as the caption. Megan then wrote ‘Tune in…hotties’, suggesting new music was around the corner.

Some behind the scenes shots were then shared of a potential music video. Megan also included footage of a wink and her signature ‘ah’ ad-lib. “This one is personal”, she wrote in the caption.

Recently, Megan has additionally launched a new mental health resources website called Seize The Awkward. The rapper has been open with the trauma she experienced following the events of rapper Tory Lanez shooting her. Lanez was found guilty in 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She also directly addressed the public humiliation she faced on her latest album ‘Traumazine‘, which NME gave four stars: “Although Megan Thee Stallion is only just settling into her throne as one of hip-hop’s elite, she’ll clearly leave a lasting impression on rap music forever.”