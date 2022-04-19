Megan Thee Stallion’s new single ‘Letter To My Ex’ is set to arrive this week

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed the release of a new single called ‘Letter To My Ex’, which is set to arrive later this week.

The Houston rapper shared news of the new track on Twitter after a fan asked her to “drop ‘Letter To My Ex'”, leading her to respond: “Friday.”

‘Letter To My Ex’ was first previewed during Megan’s first-ever Coachella performance at the weekend. The track features a sample of Jodeci‘s ‘Freak’n You Remix’ with Wu-Tang Clan rappers Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

When she introduced the record to the crowd, Megan described it as a “very mother fucking personal” song, and she dedicated it to “whom it may the fuck concern”.

Elsewhere at Coachella this past weekend, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

During his 18-song set, Styles gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks; Justin Bieber teamed up with Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Peaches’.

Friday also saw Phoebe Bridgers joined by Arlo Parks for two songs during her set, while Saturday’s proceedings were headlined by Billie Eilish, who was joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a two-song cameo.

Meanwhile, a new documentary series about Megan Thee Stallion is in the works, it’s been reported.

According to Variety, the forthcoming show is being produced by Time Studios alongside Megan’s management company, Roc Nation. There is currently no set platform for the programme.