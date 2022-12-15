Meghan Markle shares private texts from Beyoncé about breaking “generational curses”

Meghan Markle has claimed that Beyoncé contacted her to tell her that she thinks the actress was “selected to break generational curses that need to be healed”.

The Duchess of Sussex made the claims in the latest episode of Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal on Netflix.

According to Markle, the pop star texted her after the 2021 interview she gave to Oprah Winfrey on CBS alongside her husband Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Advertisement

“Beyoncé just texted, just checking in…I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” Markle says in episode six. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected” (via The Independent).

Markle continues: “She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Beyoncé has not confirmed nor denied publicly Markle’s claims.

In the Oprah interview last year, Markle made headlines for speaking about “concerns” that were allegedly raised within the British Royal Family while she was pregnant over “how dark” her son Archie’s skin might be.

“In those months when I was pregnant…we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Markle told Winfrey.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Beyoncé will reportedly have members of her crew undergo ‘MeToo’ checks ahead of an as-yet unannounced world tour.

Her dancers, band and crew are set to have background checks in advance of the tour kicking off in a bid to “make the tour a safe and friendly work environment”, according to The Sun, and to prevent instances of sexual misconduct.

A source also suggested that alcohol and drugs would be banned both in rehearsals and on the tour itself. “Bey knows the new performances will require intense choreography and precision, so everyone has to be clean and sober,” said the source. “There won’t be any crazy partying on the road either.”