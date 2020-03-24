Meiwa releases lush new single ‘Waiting’

Folk singer-songwriter Meiwa has released the single ‘Waiting’, her first new music in nearly two years.

The track follows on from ‘Wonder’ which was released in May 2018 – which was her debut release under the Meiwa moniker.

The Canadian expatriate, who is now based out of Melbourne, originally wrote the song back in 2017. The song was completed with the assistance of engineer/string arranger Jamie Stroud, as well as backing vocals from fellow Melbourne-based artists SKŸE and LHĒON.

Listen to ‘Waiting’ below:

According to the track’s press release, ‘Waiting’ “addresses themes of toxic masculinity and stigma around mental health”.

The narrative of ‘Waiting’ revolves around a loved one’s efforts to reconnect with a young man, who has been living in isolation for nearly two decades.

Meiwa explained in a statement: “Through misguided societal norms, a young boy is shamed for expressing feelings of vulnerability and fear. He runs away to an abandoned house. Years pass as the boy grows into a man, but the isolation leaves him developmentally frozen in time.

“After 17 years, an old friend sets out in search of the man. Upon discovering him, the man says ‘Where have you been? I’ve been waiting for you to come inside to play’. In this narrative, the man represents an inner child who has been neglected. The abandoned house symbolises emotional repression and dissociation.

“This song is dedicated to every person who has been shamed for expressing their feelings.”

Meiwa – real name Kristie Mai Wah McCracken – originally forged a career in music therapy before turning her attention to songwriting.

She released her debut album, ‘Let Go & Grow’, under the moniker of Kristie McCracken in May of 2015, and was nominated for a WCMA (Western Canadian Music Award) in the Urban Artist of the Year category in 2016.

She currently performs solo, occasionally backed by a six-piece band, and also performs as a backing vocalist for R&B/soul singer Thando.

This past weekend, Meiwa was one of over 70 acts to perform as a part of the inaugural ISOL-AID virtual festival.