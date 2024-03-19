Mel B on Spice Girls’ reunion: “You don’t know that we’re not doing Glastonbury…”

Mel B has fuelled more rumours of a Spice Girls reunion, saying that fans can’t rule out a potential appearance at Glastonbury.

The singer – also known as Scary Spice – has been dropping updates about what seems to be an upcoming reunion in recent weeks, hinting that the iconic ‘90s group have something planned for their 30th anniversary.

Initially, many fans speculated that the members – Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell – would be coming together to fill the legends slot at Glastonbury this year. However, these hopes were soon dashed when the official line-up dropped last week, confirming that the mammoth slot has been filled by Shania Twain.

Advertisement

Now, Scary Spice has coyly refuelled fan’s hopes and stated that people shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the idea of a Glastonbury slot being on the cards.

“You don’t know that we’re not doing Glastonbury,” she said during a new interview with Hits Radio Breakfast Show (via The International News).

“We are talking about doing something together – I can’t say what it is ‘cos I always get into trouble,” she added. “Loose lips sink ships and I’m not about to sink the ship.

“I’ve had the kibosh put on me this time round, but my aim is to get us back into the studio, that would be nice.”

The comments on Hits Radio Breakfast Show come just days after the singer sent fans into a frenzy when she first stated that Spice Girls would “definitely [be] doing something” to celebrate the huge milestone.

Advertisement

“I’m probably going to get told off, but I’ve said it. There you go,” she said. “We’ll be announcing at some point later this year. Now I’m going to be in trouble.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a return of the ‘Wannabe’ chart-toppers, following previous reunions in 2007, 2012 and 2018. They first split in 2000.

Back in 2019, Mel B, Halliwell, Bunton and Mel C reformed without Beckham and did a 10-stop UK and Ireland stadium tour. It was the first time in 11 years that they had toured together.

The following year, there were reports of the Spice Girls embarking on a world tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary, before the COVID pandemic took hold.

In 2021, rumours emerged again about the potential for another Spice Girls live comeback in 2023 that included Beckham. Bunton said she was “sure” the band would return to the stage post-COVID, while Mel C later told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 that she wished she “could say there were shows coming,” but couldn’t.

Many fans believed that Spice Girls would perform in the Legends’ slot at Glastonbury 2023 after Mel B alluded to it on The Big Narstie Show. Mel C then shut the rumours down, saying it didn’t work logistically for the group. There were also rumours that the group would reconnect for King Charles III’s coronation last May, which once again didn’t materialise.

More recently, the British girl group featured on a series of limited-edition stamps issued by Royal Mail to celebrate their anniversary.

No official plans for a reunion have been shared as of yet.