Mel C says Spice Girls are “always working” on a reunion with Victoria Beckham

Mel C and her Spice Girls bandmate Mel B are pushing for the group to start performing again, and are attempting to convince Posh Spice – aka Victoria Beckham – to rejoin the fold as well.

In an interview with Extra to discuss her new memoir The Sporty One: My Life As A Spice Girl, Mel C – aka Sporty Spice, aka Melanie Chisholm – said that while she doesn’t see the other members of the girl group as much as she’d like, they “stay in touch” and are “always talking about opportunities to get everyone back onstage together”.

“In my heart of hearts, I want to get back onstage. So me and Mel B are championing and we’re all talking and trying to make that happen,” Chisholm added. When the topic of getting Beckham to return came up, Chisholm said that the group were “always working on her”.

“It’s like… ‘No pressure. But the world wants it,'” Chisholm said. “We hope – I can’t give a time frame. It is something we want to do. We are trying to push through. At the moment, Victoria is in the wings. She is always involved creatively. We want her to be happy. It is our dream to get her back.”

Beckham took part in the Spice Girls’ 2007/2008 reunion tour, but was absent for the group’s 2019 ‘Spice World’ tour, explaining that she would “rather concentrate on my family and my company”. Chisholm’s recent comments echo ones she made back in early 2021, saying at the time she thought Beckham was “coming around” to the idea of rejoining the group.

Last month, Chisholm gave an update on the status of a potential 25th anniversary tour, after reports emerged late last year about a possible live comeback in 2023. “I wish I could say there were shows coming. But I can’t, sadly,” Mel C told BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball.

“We do want to do shows, they’re just not arranged yet.” She continued: “We’re constantly talking trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that yeah, that’s my number one wish.”

Next month, a 25th anniversary edition of Spice Girl’s 1997 album ‘Spiceworld’ will be released, featuring bonus tracks and B-sides curated by the group themselves, as well as previously unreleased live recordings from the Virgin Records archive.

“The ‘Spiceworld’ era was such a fun time for us,” Spice Girls in a statement when announcing the deluxe edition, which is set to arrive on November 4. “We’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”