Melbourne artists join forces for livestreamed Artists For Afghanistan benefit

Six Melbourne artists have banded together to host a livestreamed fundraiser for Afghan relief charities, dubbed Artists For Afghanistan.

The benefit will take place tomorrow night (August 21), with each artist streaming an intimate 15-minute set from their personal Instagram account.

Artists set to perform are Gabriella Cohen (@gabriellaacohen), Pollyman (@_____pollyman_____), Hollie Joyce (@holliejoyce_), Fenn Wilson (@fennwilson), Chitra (@chitramusic) and Jasper Jolley (@jazzysper).

All money raised from the performances will be donated to charities “providing immediate aid to the people of Afghanistan facing adversity, violence, and displacement due to the Taliban offensive”.

The funds will be split between five organisations, comprising Afghan Aid, Islamic Relief, the International Rescue Committee, the Afghan Woman And Children Jalala Foundation and the Enabled Children Initiative.

In a press release, event organiser George Caroll Wilson – performing on the night with his project Pollyman – noted that he conceptualised Artists For Afghanistan after mulling over ways he could help people affected by the current humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, while also aiming to offer performing artists a platform in the wake of recent lockdowns owing to COVID-19.

“Music has always been an amazing tool to share feelings and raise awareness for important issues,” he said in a statement, “and this will hopefully join the tradition of shows that have helped a good cause.”