Melbourne dance duo GL release latest single ‘Endlessly’

Melbourne dance duo GL – Ella Thompson and Graeme Pogson – have released their latest single ‘Endlessly’ today (August 27).

Taken from the pair’s forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Endlessly’ sees vocalist Thompson sing her musings about being in love, with lines of spoken word dispersed throughout.

Describing the song’s premise in a press statement, Thompson said it’s “a love song, a celebration of love”.

“Sharing the ups and downs… There are endless ways to show that – this is one,” she said.

“I was listening to a lot of Sade and had the ‘Diamond Life’ album on repeat. If you’re having a tough one, remember there’s always someone looking out for you and that is precious.”

The duo released their first song for the year, ‘Pistachio’, back in July, to coincide with the announcement of their impending sophomore album. The forthcoming record, titled ‘You Read My Mind’, will be their first full-length release in four years, since dropping their debut LP ‘Touch’ in 2016. It is slated for release on September 25 via Pool Records.

GL first appeared on the dance music radar in 2013 with their EP ‘Love Hexagon’, which kickstarted a career that has seen them perform at Splendour In The Grass, St Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Meredith Music Festival and Beyond The Valley, among others.