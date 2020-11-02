Melbourne DJ Phil K has died following a battle with bladder cancer

Melbourne DJ Phil K, full name Phil Krokidis, has passed away at the age of 51 following a battle with bladder cancer.

The producer was first diagnosed in July 2018. Months later, in February 2019, his condition had deteriorated, with friends and family launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his growing medical expenses.

As reported by The Music, he sadly lost his battle with the illness yesterday (November 1).

Tributes from the electronic music community have poured in since news of Krokidis’ passing broke. Victoria’s large-scale electronic festival Rainbow Serpent paid their respects to the late DJ with a post on their Facebook page, saying “our community lost one of its finest yesterday”.

“Phil K was a pioneer of the Australian electronic music scene, a Rainbow legend and, most important of all, a truly wonderful and kind person who will be sadly missed by so many,” read the caption.

“The entire Rainbow Serpent Festival crew would like to acknowledge his contribution to our scene, to music, to our lives and to send our condolences to his family and friends.”

British DJ Dave Seaman also expressed his sadness at the news on social media, posting a heartfelt tribute to Instagram.

“Absolutely devastated to hear that one of the best human beings I ever had the chance to meet has lost his battle with cancer,” wrote Seaman.

“Phil K was not only one of the best DJs ever but more importantly, was one the kindest, most genuine human beings whose enthusiasm and lust for life was so infectious, it was always such an enlightening and inspiring pleasure to spend time in his company. He was a real one-off. I will treasure all the wonderful memories mate. RIP my friend. You will be truly missed.”

Tributes also flowed in from English producer James Zabiela and Melbourne’s Piknic Électronik festival.

Krokidis was well-known in Australia’s breakbeat scene and heralded as one of the country’s biggest dance acts during the ’90s and 2000s.

As well as his solo work, Krokidis also played as part of electronic duo Lo-step alongside Luke Chable, and in a trio with Damon Fonooni and Dave Preston, known as The Operators.