Melbourne duo Harves drop evocative debut single, ‘Do Your Worst’

Melbourne duo Harves have made their entrance on the scene and released their evocative debut single, ‘Do Your Worst’.

Out today (September 1), ‘Do Your Worst’ is the first offering from the Harves pair, made up of musicians Samuel K Sproull and Matthew Wright.

According to a press release, the debut offering was recorded at Melbourne’s Sargood Studios. It was produced, engineered and mixed by Sproull, who has also worked on releases by Japanese Wallpaper and Montgomery.

The stripped-back nature of the track highlights its pensive piano and soulful vocal melodies, the elements building before a sensual fade-out.

Listen to ‘Do Your Worst’ now:

Wright – perhaps best known as the guitarist of Melbourne rock outfit The Getaway Plan – and Sproull discussed the influences that can be heard in their debut offering, saying, “It was pretty clear that our common ground musically is a keen interest in cinematic slow jams, unique textures and pop music or at least, that’s when things started to click for us and we started to know what Harves ‘is’. We’re also big prog and R&B heads, so we tap into that a lot too.”

The track is set to feature in an upcoming film, After We Collided starring Selma Blair, out September 10.