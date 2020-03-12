Melbourne experimental pop artist Bel has shared a video for her second single of the year, ‘Spectre’.

‘Spectre’ follows Bel’s last single ‘Better Than Me’, released last month.

Bel filmed the video for ‘Spectre’ in Los Angeles in January this year with Chance the Rapper’s and BANKS’ creative director James Mountford. A press statement said the video intends to “comment on the demanding and often falsified nature of the fashion and music industries”.

In the video, Bel dances in a dark room, directed and caressed by shadowy figures in black. Watch it here:

In a press statement, the singer-songwriter said she wrote ‘Spectre’ to “metaphorically chronicle what it’s like to have an ominous presence circle and set foot in your emotional, physical or spiritual safe space”.

“This could be anything or anyone from a previous partner, to your own innerbully, and the effect that these unrelenting, negative and often intrusive shadows can have in your life. More so, it’s important that the listener recognises that she fights until the very end, to the very last second of the track,” Bel said.

Bel – real name Isabelle Rich – is due to release a full project sometime this year. In 2017, she released her debut EP, ‘Melancholia’.