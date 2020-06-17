Melbourne Guitar Show announces livestream for Make Music Day

The Melbourne Guitar Show has announced a special livestream this weekend to celebrate Make Music Day Australia.

Organised by the Australian Music Association, the livestream will feature performances from both local and international guitarists, including Anna Scionti, Nick Charles, Joshua Batten, The Thin White Ukes, Dennis Jones and more. A finalised schedule is yet to be released.

The stream will kick off this Sunday June 21 at 2pm AEST. Viewers can tune in for free on the Australian Musician’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Advertisement

Per a press statement, Australian Music Association CEO Rob Walker said the Make Music Day international alliance will “focus more on music-making activities within the digital and online space in 2020″.

“The challenge thrown Make Music Day Australia by the 2020 pandemic has provided all sorts of creative opportunities for people to make music online, on top of the live opportunities that now exist in public places,” Walker said.

“This combination has revealed a treasure trove of innovation. You can’t keep a musician from making music.”

The Melbourne Guitar Show, self-described as “Australia’s biggest pop-up guitar shop”, was originally intended to take place over August 3-4 at Caulfield Racecourse. However, the annual exhibition was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a prospective rescheduled date in March 2021.

Advertisement

“While COVID-19 has put a stop to this year’s physical presentation, we hope that this isolation version on June 21 as part of Make Music Day will at least bring a smile to your face and encourage you to continue to enjoy the guitar,” reads the event description on Facebook.

“All going well, we hope to present a full scale Melbourne Guitar Show in March 2021.”