Melbourne’s Aeroplane Mode take flight with debut single ‘Settle Down’

Melbourne indie-pop band Aeroplane Mode have released their debut single ‘Settle Down’, alongside a whimsical music video.

Speaking of the track, Aeroplane Mode said: “’Settle Down’ is about the need to remind yourself to take a deep breath, compose yourself, and work everything out. It came about during a very transitional period in all of our lives, and was simply an expression of the words we each felt we needed to hear – we had no idea that these words would become more relevant now than ever.

“We wanted the video to compliment this idea, as our own version of visual ASMR. It’s basically a montage of everything we find to be super satisfying, to give the viewers a well-deserved break from their stressful days.”

The dreamy collective is comprised of co-vocalists Sinead Horne and Brandon Bergin, as well as Carlos Tinsey and Will Clancy of Melbourne band DIET. ‘Settle Down’ was produced by Nick Bond of Juno Disco, furthering the small family vibe of this project.

Aeroplane Mode is managed by Brae Fisher of Dear Seattle, and supported by Violent Soho’s James Tidswell, who released the project’s first two singles on vinyl as part of the Domestic La La Record Club.

‘Settle Down’ was premiered on triple j Unearthed’s TOPS on Tuesday night (November 10), and is already drawing comparisons to the likes of Hatchie, #1 Dads and Beach House.

They plan to take new music on the road in Early 2021, whenever it’s safe to do so in Melbourne. Head to their Facebook page to stay updated.