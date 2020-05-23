Melbourne International Jazz Festival 2020 goes digital

Organisers from the Melbourne International Jazz Festival have announced the event will take place online for the first time, due to restrictions on social gatherings.

The event, dubbed These Digital Times, will feature a variety of programs including livestream performances from both Australian and international jazz artists, music for young children, career development panels and more.

The online festival is scheduled to run on the last Saturdays of May, June and July, and will be broadcast in high definition from a Melbourne production studio, via These Digital Times’ website. Each event will be free to view, and will kick off at 12pm.

Highlights from the May lineup includes performances from multi-ARIA award-winning vocalist Kate Ceberano, a duet from singer Gretchen Parlato and drummer Mark Guiliana from the United States, and a late-night set closer from Kaiit. Jazz vocalist and violinist Fem Belling will host the first of the three dates next Saturday, May 30.

Additionally, the first career development panel will discuss “surviving and thriving”, and is presented in association with APRA AMCOS and Arts Centre Melbourne.

In a press statement, MIJF CEO Hadley Agrez said they were “very grateful for the generous support” provided by their partners, allowing them to pay artists for their time and work in the same manner as per a regular MIJF.

“These Digital Times will bring some of the best jazz and contemporary music from around Melbourne and the world direct to people’s homes in a format that ensures our artists, audiences and staff remain safe at all times,” said Agrez.

These Digital Times was conceived and developed in conjunction with the Vizard Foundation, and is supported by Creative Victoria and the City of Melbourne. A full list of performers and set times can be found here.