Melbourne will see live music return from this week, as lockdown restrictions ease

Victoria will take the next step in easing COVID-related restrictions this week, allowing hospitality venues, retail stores and beauty services to operate again after a 16-week lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews held a press conference today (October 26) where he announced restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, hotels and more would be able to open and trade to the public from 11.59pm this Tuesday.

Venues will still have a few guidelines in place, including a maximum of 20 people seated indoors with 10 people per space; and a maximum of 50 people outdoors with one person per two square metres.

As cited by The Music, Andrews confirmed “outdoor entertainment venues can also begin hosting visitors.”

Live music will be permitted under COVID-safe rules for outdoor spaces only, with band members needing to be included in the venue capacity limit, perform at least two metres apart and wear a face mask for the duration.

“Other requirements” are expected to follow in coming days.

Victoria’s restrictions easing comes after the state recorded no new community transmitted cases of COVID-19, for the first time since June 9.

Residents will no longer have restrictions on leaving their homes, however the 25km travel limit will remain in place until at least November 8. Additionally, wedding parties will increase to 10 people and funerals to 20.

Andrews is still encouraging face masks to be worn in public spaces, even with restrictions being relaxed.