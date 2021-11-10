Melbourne Music Week to return next month with ten-day program

Melbourne Music Week has announced its return to several venues throughout the city next month.

The annual program will be held across 3-12 December. Notable events in this year’s line-up include performances from Emma Donovan And The Putbacks and Kee’ahn, headline shows from Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq and Daine, and the festival’s flagship Live Music Safari, which will see more than 70 artists perform over 12 venues for a free day of entertainment.

Additionally, electronic musician and composer Holly Herndon will be live-streaming in from overseas for a day-long symposium, also set to include a keynote presentation.

All up, more than 300 artists will play nearly 70 events in 23 different locations, mostly spread across ten days. While the majority of events will take place over those ten days, organisers have flagged that some shows will also take place in January and February.

Tickets for all shows go on sale from 12pm today (November 11) through the festival website.

“We’re thrilled to be able to deliver Melbourne Music Week again this year and throw our support behind venues, promoters, artists and other live music industry talent,” Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said in a statement.

“We know our local musicians have been counting down the days until they can return to the stage and fill the city with music.”

Last year’s Melbourne Music Week was held over the course of three months after its initial ten-day program was scrapped due to pandemic restrictions. Baker Boy, Alice Skye, Cable Ties and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever were among the artists who took part.

Major music events made a grand return to Melbourne late last month, beginning with the state government-backed Play On Victoria concert at Sidney Myer Music Bowl. The show included a line-up of Amyl and the Sniffers, Baker Boy and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, among others.