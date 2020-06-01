Melbourne Music Week to return this year with condensed program

Melbourne Music Week will return this November, with the City of Melbourne aiming to present a condensed program that promotes the city’s struggling live entertainment industry.

This year’s Melbourne Music Week will take place between November 18-22. The five-day festival is roughly half the duration of what event organisers usually program. This year’s events will also adhere to the physical distancing guidelines in place at the time.

Due to international travel restrictions, the City of Melbourne will be programming exclusively Australian and New Zealand artists for the first time in the event’s history. Expressions of interest are open for performers, venues and promoters to participate in the forthcoming event.

In a statement, City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the reimagined program will ensure music fans can head to venues in a safe manner.

“We’re breaking with tradition by not creating a Melbourne Music Week hub and will instead hold key events in bars and entertainment venues across the city. There will be free and ticketed events to support our hospitality businesses,” Capp said.

“The new format will allow us to remain flexible and adaptable, as we work with venues on best practice health and safety requirements to keep everyone safe.”

Last year’s Melbourne Music Week hosted 70 events across ten days and featured performances from German techno duo D.A.F, CC:Disco! and Total Control, among others. To celebrate the event’s 20th run, programmers brought back the custom-made Kubik hub, which originally debuted in 2011.