Melbourne nightclub fined $10,000 for breaching COVID-19 restrictions

Melbourne nightclub Love Machine has been fined $10,000 for breaching COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. The Prahran club hosted a live-streamed event on Saturday night (June 13) which breached the Victorian Chief Health Officer’s orders.

According to Love Machine’s Facebook page, Saturday night’s event was a live-streamed broadcast of the venue’s house DJs. It is believed that up to 50 people attended the event.

A police spokesperson confirmed to The Age that the club was raided on Saturday night, and the venue was given a $9,913 fine for failing to comply with Victoria’s COVID-19 public gathering restrictions. Police handed down an additional $991 fine for breach of liquor license conditions.

The Age reported that plainclothes police officers returned to Love Machine on Monday (June 15) to request access to the venue’s CCTV footage from the night in question.

Currently, licensed venues in Victoria are only allowed to serve alcohol with the purchase of food. Venues are limited to 20 patrons on the premises at any one time.

From next week, pubs and clubs in Victoria will be able to welcome up to 50 people at any one time, and serve alcohol without the purchase of food.

However, last week (June 12), Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that nightclubs would remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve seen overseas, nightclubs is one area of failures,” Morrison said.

NME Australia has contacted Love Machine for comment and will update this article accordingly.