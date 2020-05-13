Melbourne nightclub Revolver Upstairs building listed for sale

The building which currently houses iconic Melbourne music nightclub Revolver Upstairs is up for sale.

As news.com.au reports, owners are seeking an offer of $20million for the Prahran building, which currently houses Revolver Upstairs, Colonel Tan’s Thai restaurant and Revolver Lane, a co-working space.

“The opportunity presents a compelling investment opportunity as well as multiple development or conversion options, ranging from boutique hotel, high end residential, hospitality and [food and beverage] or commercial office offering,” a listing on realcommercial.com.au reads.

Even though the building is up for sale, “long-term” lease agreements are currently in place between the vendor and the tenants, and Revolver Upstairs will not need to find a new home.

You may have noticed our building, 229 Chapel St, is for sale!Don’t worry, Revs has a long lease in place.We aren’t going anywhere! Posted by Revolver Upstairs on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

“The tenants plan to remain and look forward to reopening once restrictions are lifted,” Cushman & Wakefield director Marcus Neill told news.com.au.

In a statement provided to The Age’s Mikey Cahill, the building’s vendor Kurt Falkenstein confirmed that the nightclub is not going anywhere.

“Revolver Upstairs is no way affected or shutting down. We have a large building at the rear which may be developed. We love the Revolver building & would never do anything to compromise it or the amazing cultural gem that is Revs,” he said.

“The plans have been in motion to bring the property to [the] market for quite a while, and is not COVID related.”

I'm the vendor here, and I can assure you only a very safe and trusted set out hands will be given the privilege of being the custodian of these buildings! Revolver Upstairs is not closing and the sale was planned long before COVID. — Kurt Falkenstein (@kurtfalkenstein) May 13, 2020

Revolver Upstairs is currently closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The nightclub has hosted a range of impressive DJs including Fatboy Slim in January.

The sale of Revolver Upstairs follows the listing of Collingwood venue Gasometer Hotel. Unlike Revolver, the Gasometer listing is just for the leasehold and not the building itself, as the current managers have “decided to end our partnership and go our separate ways”.