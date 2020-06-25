Melbourne producer Mouche announces new album, ‘Live From The Bubble’

Mouche – the project of Melbourne artist Tim Karmouche – has announced his new album, ‘Live From The Bubble’.

Alongside the album announcement, Mouche has shared the first single from the record, ‘Cosmic Twist’, a dreamy, electronic track which was released with an accompanying visualiser clip.

Watch the clip for ‘Cosmic Twist’ below:

Advertisement

‘Live From The Bubble’ is set for release July 10 via Research. The title of the ten-track record comes from Karmouche’s studio which he’s nicknamed ‘the bubble’. The album has been described by his label as “a pure and earnest pursuit of experimentation in a fashion that seeks to evoke life’s simple pleasures”.

In a statement, Karmouche said, just like the lead single, he deliberately chose to leave lyrics out of the entire album.

“Leaving the tracks as instrumentals was a conscious decision,” he said.

“I felt as though I could create enough melodic content through other instruments than voice. I also didn’t want my voice and lyrical messaging interfering with the tracks.”

In the past, Karmouche has worked with Melbourne groups Crepes, The Murlocs, Swazi Gold and Dreamin’ Wild.

Advertisement

The tracklist for ‘Live From The Bubble’ is:

‘Lifeboat’

‘Cosmic Twist’

‘Fields of Summer’

‘Authority’

‘A Cheery Goodbye’

‘Klone’

‘The Bubble’

‘The Bubble II’

‘Storm’

‘Thinking Straight’