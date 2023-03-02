The Tote in Melbourne is up for sale, owners say “they have no petrol left in the tank”

The owners of Melbourne’s live music institution The Tote Hotel have put it up for sale.

The Collingwood pub announced the news on Wednesday (March 1) via social media, saying that co-owners Jon Perring and Sam Crupi “‘have no petrol left in the tank’ after the stresses and strains of navigating The Tote through the pandemic”.

“We signed up to save the Tote once, not expecting to have to do it twice! Especially after we lost our business partner to cancer just before the COVID lockdowns started. It’s time for someone else to take it on with renewed enthusiasm and vision now COVID is behind us. We feel the timing [is] right,” Perring and Crupi said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Perring and Crupi continued: “The Tote needs to broaden its business model to remain relevant in the future. We will be looking favourably at proposals that ensure a live music component including buyers who wish to pursue a mixed development of the property centred around the Hotel”.

Read The Tote Hotel’s full statement below.

The Tote Hotel will remain under Perring and Crupi’s ownership until “the transition of ownership occurs”, which is expected to take place sometime in June. Until then, Perring and Crupi will continue to book performances and entertainment at the Tote, with any bookings past June subject to approval by the venue’s future owners.

The statement concluded by addressing “persistent rumours” about staff payments: “Staff super payments are up to date and have been since 28th September 2021 when the super guarantee fund was paid out in full.”

The agent overseeing the Tote’s sale, Richard Miglic, says that there is significant buyer interest in the venue. “We’ve had dozens of enquiries already in the campaign’s first 24 hours,” he told Broadsheet. The land and building are up for sale along with the Tote brand and business, he confirmed to the publication.

Advertisement

Tote co-owner Perring made headlines last year when he criticised a campaign spearheaded by the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) and supported by Arts Minister Tony Burke to pay musicians a living wage.

Perring argued that the $250 minimum payment campaigned for by Musicians Australia, the freelance musician arm of the MEAA, would not be financially feasible for small live venues and would spell the demise of small, niche music scenes: “This would mean no punk scene, no reggae or Latin scene, no grind-core scene, most jazz, folk, funk gigs,” he told The Age.

Known as the Healy Hotel and the Ivanhoe Hotel in the 19th century, the pub was renamed the Tote in 1981 and over the succeeding decades had a who’s who of Australian rock music play its stage. Perring, Crupi and the late Andy Portokallis took over the Tote in 2010, taking over from former publican Bruce Milne who shut the venue after the state’s liquor licensing laws introduced “high-risk” conditions for venues in Melbourne, as the Sydney Morning Herald notes.

Before the pandemic hit in March 2020, The Tote was staging 2,500 bands a year, according to Perring. That month, the venue was forced to launch a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for its staff.