Melbourne and Sydney are reportedly vying for ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ hologram concert

Swedish pop group ABBA could be bringing their Voyage hologram concert to Australia if new reports prove to be true. Voyage features de-aged digital holograms of ABBA, backed by a live 10-piece band playing over vocals originally recorded in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The Sydney Morning Herald has cited anonymous sources, claiming Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter at Moore Park is involved in a bid to bring the production to Australia.

The paper claims the price tag to be around $50-80million, but the high cost is said to be endangering the bid, with a debt-burdened New South Wales State Government unwilling to contribute to the bill. Speaking to the SMH, the NSW Arts Minister John Graham blamed a “$100million hole in the state significant event fund” left by the recently departed Liberal government, last led by former Premier Dominic Perotet.

Advertisement

The same unnamed sources claim the Victorian State Government is engaged in its own bid to secure Voyage for a season at Melbourne Park. Neither government has officially confirmed its involvement in a deal to bring the production to their respective capitals.

Voyage first launched at a purpose-built arena in London in May 2022. The collapsable venue was designed with the express purpose of being packed down and transported for international tours. The band have indicated they intend to tour the production to Asia, Australia and North America. Voyage is currently set to run at its London location until May 2024.

ABBA have toured Australia just once in March 1977, which was also their last international tour before disbanding in 1982.

ABBA: Voyage in London scored a five-star review from NME’s Andrew Trendell, who wrote: “We welcome our new ABBAtar overlords, if only for giving these songs back to us in a totally new and joyful way. As the digital Anderson concluded: “Without a song or a dance, what are we? That is the question.”