Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to cover Paul Kelly’s ‘Leaps And Bounds’ in virtual concert

Musicians from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and singers from the MSO chorus will come together for a virtual performance of Paul Kelly’s ‘Leaps And Bounds’ later this week.

Almost 200 community and MSO vocalists will unite for the rendition of the song, which Kelly wrote in 1968, as an ode to Melbourne.

The performance, which will air on the MSO’s YouTube channel tomorrow night (September 17), is dedicated to the city and its residents, who have been under stage four lockdown since early August.

The MSO’s virtual rendition of ‘Leaps And Bounds’ has come together over the past few weeks, with expressions of interest open for community vocalists to submit their videos for the project.

“Music connects people and communities and now more than ever, we are in need of a bond with life outside of our homes,” MSO managing director Sophie Galaise said in a statement.

“Paul Kelly’s ‘Leaps and Bounds’ is a beautiful reminder of the relationship we have with Melbourne and it is our honour to dedicate this performance to all Melburnians.”

Watch the performance here at 7.30pm AEST on September 17.

The city’s Lord Mayor, Sally Capp, also commended the MSO on embracing virtual performances to keep spirits high during lockdown.

“The MSO is one of our city’s cultural icons and it has gone above and beyond to keep our city connected and entertained during lockdown,” said Capp.

“Melbourne has a strong tradition of coming together during our toughest moments and our city’s musicians and artists are doing so much to lift our spirits when we need it most.”

Kelly has been busy as ever this year, having released a surprise album titled ‘Forty Days’ in June. He also dropped a collaborative record with Paul Grabowsky, called ‘Please Leave Your Light On’, a mere month later.

Like many artists, the MSO have felt the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, with 90 per cent of the orchestra’s musicians being stood down without pay in April.

The remaining musicians have taken part in the MSO’s mission to “#keepthemusicgoing” throughout lockdown, streaming past performances on their YouTube channel.