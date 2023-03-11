Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to perform the music of Archie Roach at concerts in July

Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islander readers are advised that this story contains the name and image of a person who has died. Uncle Archie Roach’s family have given permission for his name and image to be used.

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will honour the legacy of late Gunditjmara and Bundjalung singer-songwriter Archie Roach by performing his music at a pair of concerts in July.

The concerts will take place on July 5 and 6 at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall and, backed by the the MSO, will feature a wide array of First Nations artists influenced by Roach, performing songs from the legendary musician’s vast catalogue.

Advertisement

Among those performers are the likes of William Barton, Emma Donovan, Jess Hitchcock, Dan Sultan, Radical Son, Kee’ahn, Sally Dastey of Tiddas, actress Tamara Shelton and the Dhungala Children’s Choir, with the latter conducted by Deborah Cheetham Fraillon. The shows are being led by Musical Director Paul Grabowsky, with stage direction from Rachael Maza, and conducted by Jamie Martín. Tickets are on sale now via the MSO website.

Roach died aged 66 in July last year at a hospital in Warrnambool, surrounded by family and friends after a period of “long illness”. The legendary songwriter, storyteller and activist’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes with the likes of Briggs, Birdz, Alice Skye, Barkaa, Goanna‘s Shane Howard, Amy Shark, Gang of Youths, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and many more all honouring Roach.

“Archie wanted all of his many fans to know how much he loves you for supporting him along the way,” Roach’s sons Amos and Eban wrote in a statement at the time. “We are so proud of everything our dad achieved in his remarkable life. He was a healer and unifying force. His music brought people together.”

Roach has been honoured in multiple ways since his death last year. In August, Roach was honoured with a public tribute through the streets of Collingwood, Fitzroy and St. Kilda, with Amos and Eban leading a funeral procession. They invited all to “join and pay your respects to Archie’s journey home” as he was ultimately laid to rest in Warrnambool. Hundreds of family, friends and fans of Roach’s turned out to pay their respects.

In November, at the 2022 ARIA Awards, Jessica Mauboy, Thelma Plum and Budjerah paid tribute to Roach, performing his track ‘One Song’. The segment was introduced by Briggs and Midnight Oil‘s Peter Garrett.

The following month, a state memorial service was held for Roach at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, with performances from Paul Kelly, Briggs, Emma Donovan and Kee’ahn. In January of this year, Roach was posthumously appointed as a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC).