Melbourne ‘The Drive-In’ concert series cancelled due to proximity to coronavirus hotspots

Melbourne’s ‘The Drive-In’ concert series has been cancelled due to a recent spike in cases of COVID-19 throughout the city.

In a press statement, representatives of Untitled Group – who organised the concert series – said that it was no longer safe to go ahead due to its close proximity to hotspot suburbs.

“Unfortunately the current COVID-19 outbreaks in Victoria that have sent many hotspot areas (within close proximity to our venue) into lockdown have prevented the safe execution of this event,” the statement read.

“The safety of our patrons, staff and artists is our top priority and after consulting with various experts and officials this tough, but necessary decision was made. Further to immediate health concerns, the possibility of artists being able to travel interstate is becoming increasingly uncertain and in some cases is now impossible.”

Untitled Group also laid out how the event would have boosted the economy in the statement

“The Drive-in was set to create over 250 jobs per event & inject over $2 million dollars into a much suffering sector of our economy and we are devastated with this outcome,” the statement read.

Ball Park Music, who were set to play the event, reacted to the cancellation on Twitter, writing: “we’re gutted to have these shows cancelled but of course it’s the right thing to do.”

The concert series was set to take place from next Friday (July 10) with concerts happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night up to July 26. Alex Lahey, Baker Boy, Lime Cordiale and more were all set to play.