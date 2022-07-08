Melbourne to host the world’s biggest audio-visual tribute concert for Elvis

Melbourne is set to host an audio-visual tribute concert for Elvis Presley, in honour of the 45th anniversary of the legendary singer’s death.

Titled ‘King Of The World – The Final Encore’, the show will coincide with Elvis week, a seven-day celebration of The King’s lasting cultural legacy that kicks off in his Memphis hometown on August 9.

Closer to home, Melbourne will commemorate Elvis week with ‘The Final Encore’ at the Hammer Hall on August 14. The show will welcome over 100 musicians to perform in what’s been billed as the largest Elvis tribute staged anywhere in the world.

Advertisement

Organised by Australian musician John St Peters, ‘The Final Encore’ will feature audio-visual compilations of the late singer alongside live performances, headlined by Australian Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew.

Elsewhere in Victoria is ‘Elvis: Direct From Graceland’, a month-long exhibition of Elvis artefacts which is currently being hosted at the Bendigo Art Gallery. It’s set to wrap up on July 17.

Tickets to ‘The King Of The World – The Final Encore’ are on sale now – find them here.

The announcement comes amid a flurry of renewed attention around Elvis, particularly in Australia. Earlier this week (July 6), ToneDeaf reported that hundreds of Elvis fans still flock to the singer’s Memorial Garden at Melbourne General Cemetery – the only official shrine of its kind outside of the US.

Meanwhile, Elvis’ buzzy eponymous biopic continues to dominate the box office, last week (June 27) becoming the second-biggest opening for an Australian film in history. Helmed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann and filmed in Queensland, Elvis’ soundtrack enlisted the likes of Tame Impala, Doja Cat and Eminem, among others.

In a four-star review of Elvis, NME’s Alex Flood praised Austin Butler’s performance as the title character before commending the film’s message.

Advertisement

“Though it plays like a glitzy musical in the mould of Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis also works as a much-needed lesson about America’s cultural history…The overwhelming feeling is of sadness, but strangely admiration too,” Flood wrote.