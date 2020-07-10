Melbourne trio Btwn Us drop new single ‘Talk’

Los Angeles via Melbourne three-piece Btwn Us have released a new track, ‘Talk’. Listen to it below:

‘Talk’ follows on from previous single ‘Quiet’, which was released in April. The official video is set to drop next Friday, July 17.

“’Talk’ is about unrequited love and how it drives you crazy and creates uncertainty!” the band explained in a press release.

The band also described the single as being a “no-nonsense commercial triumph”, taking pride in the unrelenting hooks and driving percussion “that make this the perfect floor-filler at any socially distanced indie-pop party” they said.

Comprised of brothers Adrian and Daniel Juric and long-time school friend Nathan McCreanor, Btwn Us have been on the scene releasing music since 2017, when they released their debut EP, ‘Heartache & Tragedy’.

A viral mashup of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ and Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ put the band on the map, the trio garnering attention from the likes of MTV, Ladbible and Spotify Editorials, the track also landing in several Spotify playlists.

‘Talk’ also follows single ‘Take A Chance’ which featured ‘Friday’ singer Rebecca Black and was released in January.

The band have also released other collaboration singles, ‘Wait’ and ‘Stay Afloat’ featuring Madysyn and Hayley Klinkhammer respectively.