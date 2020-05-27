Melbourne venue Athenaeum Theatre to open to small audiences in June

Melbourne venue the Athenaeum Theatre will open to small live studio audiences next month, as part of the Melbourne Digital Concert Hall initiative.

It follows the Victorian government’s recent announcement that “indoor cinemas, movie theatres, concert venues, theatres, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums… [can] open with up to 50 seated patrons per space” from 11.59pm on 21 June.

Per a Facebook post from MDCH, the venue will open on June 26 to welcome a socially distanced studio audience of 35 people to selected concerts. The limited number of concertgoers will purchase a “studio pass”, which will grant you an evening of performances from a variety of classical artists.

The shows will run from June 26 to July 3, with tickets available now via the MDCH website. The Athenaeum Theatre is the first major venue in the country to announce its definite opening after this date.

Current state regulations in the rest of the country make it unclear as to when venues can announce similar plans. NSW music venues remain closed under the proposed easing of restrictions to go into effect on June 1, with no current further announcements.

Announcements from venues in South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia are expected soon, as the states ease gathering restrictions explicitly for entertainment venues, with capacity limits still in place.