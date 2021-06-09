Melbourne venues to remain closed under eased state restrictions

Melbourne venues will remain closed for the foreseeable future, according to a plan from the state government to ease Victorians out of lockdown.

Unveiled earlier today (June 9) during Acting Premier James Merlino’s press conference, new guidelines will ease a range of restrictions across Melbourne and regional Victoria, but prevent indoor non-seated venue spaces in metropolitan Melbourne from reopening for now. The new guidelines come into effect 11.59pm AEST tomorrow (June 10).

Melbourne’s indoor fixed seating entertainment venues, such as cinemas or theatres, can open with up to 25 per cent of their seated capacity or to a maximum of 50 people. Restaurants, cafes and pubs will also be permitted to reopen.

Outdoors fixed seating spaces can open with up to 50 per cent of seated capacity or a maximum of 100 people. Both categories are subject to a density quotient of one person every four square metres.

Regional venues will, however, be subject to more relaxed restrictions, with indoor non-seated venues allowed to host up to 75 people with a four square metre rule. There will also be larger capacity limits for fixed seating spaces.

Elsewhere, Melburnians will no longer be required to wear masks when outdoors, and the so-called ‘five reasons to leave home’ will be removed. Travel from the home will also be extended to 25km. Public gatherings are limited to up to ten people, and visiting the homes of others is still not permitted.

A full list of details is available here.

“Make no mistake — our collective efforts over these past few weeks have changed the course of this outbreak. As individuals, as families and as a community, we have again done an incredible thing: protecting our state with grit, guts and determination,” Merlino said in a statement.

“As much as we’ve achieved — this isn’t over. And it’s up to all of us to protect this precious thing we’ve worked so hard for.”

The state government has also announced an $8.4million injection into its various relief packages for businesses that will remain closed in accordance with the new restrictions.